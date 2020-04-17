Xiaomi has introduced an all new product segment in India through its crowdfunding platform. The Chinese company is asking ₹17,999 for the robot vacuum cleaner. However, the company needs at least 10,000 interested buyers to bring the gadget to India. There’s another catch, even if Xiaomi gets the support of 10,000 people, the product will only start shipping in September.

The company claims it is selling the vacuum cleaner at a flat discount of ₹7,000. The vacuum cleaner will be available in a single colour (black) for now. In China, the cleaner is also available in White.

The cleaner gets a dual cleaning mode of mopping and sweeping. It gets a 2100Pa brushless motor to power the vacuum. In order to maneuver around the house, the robot also gets 12 sensors. These sensors also help it to create a 3D map of the house. The user can even access this map to allocate the cleaning of specific sections in the house.

Xiaomi Mi Robot Vacuum cleaner is powered by 3200mAh battery which the company claims can run up to 60 to 130 minutes. Considering that it’s a smart appliance, the robot will find its way back to the charging pad as soon as it reaches the power saving mode.

Other functions of the gadget can be accessed by Xiaomi’s Mi Home application. In the application, the user can even create virtual walls in the living space to keep the vacuum off restricted areas. The robot even demonstrates its cleaning path on the application. The smart functionality of the device is supported by a quad-core 1.2GHz chipset which is also paired with a dual-core GPU.

