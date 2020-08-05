Xiaomi has launched a counter to Amazon’s Fire TV stick and has priced it competitively in order to undercut the existing competition. The new media broadcasting device was unveiled last month and now the Chinese company has unveiled the price of the device. The device is priced at ₹2,799.

The new device will first be made available on 7 August at 12pm and will be sold via Flipkart, mi.com and Mi Home stores. Xiaomi has also launched a 4K streaming device that comes with similar functionality and is priced at ₹4,999.

In terms of design, the device has a form factor identical to Amazon Fire TV stick. The remote included in the setup also gets a remote with dedicated keys for Netflix and Amazon’s Prime Video. The navigation buttons are placed in a circular format with a Google Assistant button placed over it. The device also gets Google data saver option for users working with limited data usage.

The new Mi TV Stick is based on Android (runs on Android 9.0 out of the box) and offers Dolby and DTS sound support. The device supports Full HD resolution and maxes out at 60 frames per second. The CPU in the media stick uses a quad-core setup and is supported by 1GB RAM. For app storage, it gets 8GB of internal storage. The apps can be downloaded via Google Play Store.

