Xiaomi laptops to go on first sale in India today: Details here

Xiaomi’s Notebook series will be going on its first sale in India. Many have speculated that the Chinese brand will disrupt the laptop market with the new product line-up. However, today Xiaomi will be facing a litmus test in the new segment as it goes on sale with mid-tier to premium segment laptops.

Xiaomi’s Notebook series will be going on its first sale in India. Many have speculated that the Chinese brand will disrupt the laptop market with the new product line-up. However, today Xiaomi will be facing a litmus test in the new segment as it goes on sale with mid-tier to premium segment laptops.

Xiaomi will be conducting the sale of its new Notebook and Notebook Horizon Edition line-up via Amazon and Xiaomi’s own official e-commerce website. The sale will begin at 12PM.

Xiaomi will be conducting the sale of its new Notebook and Notebook Horizon Edition line-up via Amazon and Xiaomi’s own official e-commerce website. The sale will begin at 12PM. Hi! You've read all your free articles To Continue Reading, Subscribe Now Articles by celebrated columnists A differentiated perspective The best of Wall Street Journal Subscribe Now Already Subscribed ? Sign in

Mi Notebook Price and offers

Xiaomi is offering a discount of ₹2000 for all the buyers that use HDFC credit or debit cards to purchase the laptop. The prices of the Mi Notebook range will be valid till 16 July, after which the company may increase the prices.

The Mi Notebook starts at a price of ₹41,999 for base variant (1901-FC) with 10th Gen Intel Core i5 processor, Intel UHD Graphics 620 and 256GB of SATA SSD. All three laptops get 8GB of DDR4 RAM.

View Full Image The Mi Notebook Price Range

The second variant (1901-FA) comes with the same specification but with a higher 512GB SATA SSD. This variant is priced at ₹44,999.

The top variant (1901-DG) of the Mi Notebook line-up comes at a price point of ₹47,999. The 14-inch laptop comes with an NVIDIA GeForce MX250 GPU which will help with the graphics. Even the top variant is powered by a 10th Generation Intel Core i5 processor.

Mi Notebook Horizon

View Full Image Mi Notebook 14 Horizon Edition

The new Mi Notebook Horizon Edition starts at a price of ₹54,999 for the laptop with 10th Gen Intel Core i5 chipset and ₹59,999 for 10th Gen Intel Core i7 variant.

The new laptops will be made available from 17 June via Amazon India as well as offline and online Mi Stores.The HDFC offer will also be available on Horizon Edition laptops.

Topics Xiaomi