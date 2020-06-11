Xiaomi has launched the new Mi Notebook in India. The new Mi Notebook made a global debut today through an online launch event. The new laptops boast of Intel ’s 10th generation processors and a light weight chassis. The company has launched two new laptops Mi Notebook 14 and Mi Notebook 14 Horizon Edition.

The Mi Notebook is the cheaper of two and starts at a price of ₹41,999. The more premium Mi Notebook Horizon Edition gets a better screen to body ratio, lighter weight and better graphic cards.

Mi Notebook Horizon Edition Price and Availability

The new Mi Notebook Horizon Edition starts at a price of ₹54,999 for the laptop with 10th Gen Intel Core i5 chipset and ₹59,999 for 10th Gen Intel Core i7 variant.

The new laptops will be made available from 17 June via Amazon India as well as offline and online Mi Stores.

Xiaomi is offering a special discount for HDFC credit and debit card holders. Using the bank's cards the buyer can avail a cashback of ₹2,000. The offer will remain valid for the first month of sale, according to the company chief Manu Kumar Jain.

Horizon Edition Configuration

The laptop gets a 14-inch full HD display. The company claims that the device comes in a footprint of a laptop with 13.3-inch display. This could be achieved due to the slimmer than usual bezels.

The laptop weighs in at just 1.35 kg and the company claims it gets a screen to body ratio of 91%. The top, left, and right bezels are 3mm thin on the Horizon Edition. The display has an aspect ratio of 16:9. The display gets a 178-degree viewing angle. The keyboard gets Scissor keys with a travel of 1.3mm.

The 10th gen Intel processors are paired with 8GB DDR4 RAM and 512GB SSD. For graphics, the company has used GEforce MX350 for both the variants.

The battery life claimed by the company is 10hours and comes paired with 65W hour fast charger.

It seems, the laptop will not get a webcam on top but Xiaomi is bundling a Mi Webcam HD along with the laptops.

