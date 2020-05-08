Xiaomi launches Amazon Fire TV Stick rival Mi Box 4K: Details here

Xiaomi has launched the Mi Box 4K in India. The new product comes with plenty of content options as well as built-in Chromecast and Google Assistant. Xiaomi claimed that around 34 million people purchased non-smart TVs in the last four years and this new product is aimed at those buyers. The company claims the Mi Box 4K can transform a non-smart TV to a smart TV.

The new Mi Box 4K will support HD, FHD, UHD. Apart from that, the product comes with Chromecast & Google Assistant built in. Xiaomi is also offering over 5,000 apps and games. The list of preloaded apps includes Netflix, Amazon Prime Videos, YouTube and Disney+ Hotstar.

In terms of connectivity options, the device gets a USB port to insert pen drives for offline content on the TV and the TV will also be compatible with wireless earphones via Bluetooth 4.2.

Xiaomi also claims to be the first brand to provide a new Data Saver technology from Google. The company claims this technology will be able to stream almost three times the content in the same amount of data. For audio the Mi Box 4K will get Dolby Audio and DTS audio codec out-of-the-box. The unit also supports HDR10 for better colour balance and saturation.

The device will be going on sale from 10 May at 12 PM on Xiaomi’s official website as well as Flipkart. Xiaomi has priced the Mi TV 4K at ₹3,499. The new streaming device will be rivaling Amazon's Fire TV Stick, Airtel's xStream and even Google's Chromecast.

