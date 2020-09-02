Xiaomi launches budget phone Redmi 9A in India: Price, features, other details

Xiaomi has launched another Redmi 9 -series smartphone in India. The device will be replacing the wildly popular Redmi 8A and Redmi 8A dual series smartphones in the budget segment. The Redmi 9A is the third smartphone in the Redmi 9 series to be launched in India . Prior to this, the company has launched the Redmi 9 and Redmi 9 Prime. Since the Redmi 9A, similar to the Redmi 8A, comes with a single lens primary camera, we can expect a Redmi 9A Dual at a later date.

The Redmi 9A will be made available in two variants. The one with 2GB RAM and 32GB internal storage will be priced at ₹6,799 and the one with 3GB RAM and 32GB of internal storage will be priced at ₹7,499. The device will go on its first sale on Friday, 4 September. The sale will begin at 12pm and will be conducted via Amazon India’s website, Mi.com and Mi Home. The company claimed that the device will soon be accessible via retail stores as well.

In terms of colour variants buyers will get the choice of three colours which includes Midnight Black, Nature Green, and Sea Blue.

Specifications

Redmi 9A gets a 6.53-inch screen with an HD+ resolution. The display gets water drop notch on top and an aspect ratio of 20:9. The company claims that the phone gets a TUV certified reading mode.

The phone is powered by an octa-core MediaTek Helio G25 chipset with a clocked speed of up to 2.0GHz. The phone gets 32GB of internal storage capacity but the storage can be expanded using a microSD card of up to 512GB.

The device gets a 13MP primary camera with an f/2.2 aperture. The front camera is housed in a water drop notch display. The notch houses a 5MP lens, also with an aperture of f/2.2.

The device extracts power from a 5000mAh battery unit which also supports 10W fast chagrin. Xiaomi has claimed that the battery won’t lose capacity until three years as they have used Enhance Lifespan Battery technology.

For connectivity, the device supports 4G LTE and also sports a 3.5mm headphone jack. The smartphone also supports face unlock. However, there’s no fingerprint sensor on the back panel. For charging and data transfer, the smartphone uses a MicroUSB port.

