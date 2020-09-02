Xiaomi launches budget phone Redmi 9A in India: Price, features, other details

The Redmi 9A will be made available in two variants. The one with 2GB RAM and 32GB internal storage will be priced at ₹6,799 and the one with 3GB RAM and 32GB of internal storage will be priced at ₹7,499. The device will go on its first sale on Friday, 4 September. The sale will begin at 12pm and will be conducted via Amazon India’s website, Mi.com and Mi Home. The company claimed that the device will soon be accessible via retail stores as well.