Xiaomi launched multiple smartphones in India under the Mi 11 series. The company also launched its most expensive smart TV in the country Mi QLED TV 75. The new TV uses Quantum dot-based LED (QLED) and comes in a massive size of 75-inch.

The new Xiaomi TV has been priced at ₹1,19,999 which is the first TV from the brand that is priced beyond the ₹1 lakh mark. The new TV will be made available via Flipkart, Mi Home stores, and select offline retail stores. The first sale will be conducted on 27 April.

The new Xiaomi TV boasts a refresh rate of 120Hz along with with MEMC. The high refresh rate of the screen will be complimented by HDMI 2.1 ports which will allow 4K resolution at 120Hz. The addition of HDMI 2.1 ports provides compatibility with the new generation gaming consoles.

Xiaomi claims the new Mi TV can achieve a peak brightness of 1000 nits. The TV also comes with thin bezels which give it a screen to body ratio of 97%.

In order to provide deeper blacks and good contrast levels, the new Xiaomi TV uses 192-zone full array local dimming. The TV also supports Dolby Vision, HDR10+, HDR10, HLG for greater support for OTT content. The TV comes with 30W stereo speakers with 6 drivers which includes 2 tweeters, 2 full-range drivers and 2 woofer drivers.

The new TV uses a MediaTek MT9611 processor which comes with 4 ARM Cortex A55 cores clocked at 1.5GHz and it is paired with Mali G52 MP2 GPU.

