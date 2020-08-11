Xiaomi launches Mi 10 Ultra with 120W fast charging: Details here

Xiaomi has launched a new version of their existing flagship series, Mi 10. The Chinese company has introduced Mi 10 Ultra. The phone gets 120x AI super zoom, 120Hz refresh rate with 10-bit color depth, as well as a triple fast charging structure including 120W wired, 50W wireless and 10W reverse wireless charging.

The Mi 10 Ultra has been launched in Mainland China and will be made available August 16 and will be priced at RMB 5,299 (Roughly ₹56,900).

One of the USPs of the new Xiaomi device is the 120x AI super zoom camera which uses Sony IMX586 image sensor. The camera also supports shooting 8K videos. Mi 10 Ultra gets 48MP ultra-large pixel main camera that adopts 1/1.32-inch sensor and features a pixel size up to 1.2μm, which with four-in-one pixel binning can be enhanced to reach 2.4μm.

The device also gets an ultra-wide angle lens and a classic depth lens. The ultra-wide angle lens gets a 20MP sensor and 12mm equivalent focal length, while the portrait lens carries a 12MP sensor and supports 2x optical zoom with a 50mm focal length.

The phone supports 120W wired charging which the company claims is an industry-first. Along with that the phone supports 50W wireless charging and 10W reverse wireless charging.

To achieve 120W charging speed, The device adopts multi-stage step-variable current control technology, supporting three charging modes such as double-pump charging, direct charging and normal charging. According to the company, the standard 120W power adapter allows the device to charge to 41% in just 5 minutes, and reach 100% in just 23 minutes. The phone uses a battery unit with 4,500mAh capacity.

The device gets a 6.67-inch curved OLED display that reaches 800nits of brightness. The device gets a refresh rate 120Hz and a touch sampling rate of 240Hz.

The device is powered by Snapdragon 865 and gets LPDDR5 RAM along with and UFS 3.1 internal storage

The device comes in three colors, Obsidian Black, Mercury Silver and Transparent Edition that is decorated with an outline of the device’s interior components.

Mi 10 Ultra comes in four variants, 8GB+128GB, 8GB+256GB, 12GB+256GB, and 16GB+512GB, priced at RMB 5,299, RMB 5,599(roughly ₹60,150), RMB 5,999 (roughly ₹64,500) , and RMB 6,999 (roughly ₹75,200) respectively.

