Xiaomi launches Mi 10 Ultra with 120W fast charging: Details here

One of the USPs of the new Xiaomi device is the 120x AI super zoom camera which uses Sony IMX586 image sensor. The camera also supports shooting 8K videos. Mi 10 Ultra gets 48MP ultra-large pixel main camera that adopts 1/1.32-inch sensor and features a pixel size up to 1.2μm, which with four-in-one pixel binning can be enhanced to reach 2.4μm.