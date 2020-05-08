Xiaomi has launched the much awaited Mi 10 in India. The company has launched their Mi flagship series smartphone in India after a period of 4 years. The Mi 10 was expected to launch in March but was delayed due to the lockdown . The company has finally unveiled the device and will start selling it soon.

Pricing and Availability

The Mi 10 is priced at ₹49,999 for the base variant with 8GB RAM and 128GB of storage whereas the 8GB RAM 256GB storage variant is priced at ₹54,999. Xiaomi India chief, Manu Kumar Jain attributed the higher price (in comparison to the prices in China) to the increased GST on smartphones at 18% which is 50% higher than before. The Mi 10 is available for pre-booking on Amazon India’s website and Xiaomi’s own mi.com.

Apart from no-cost EMI options across various banks, buyers that purchase the Mi 10 using an HDFC credit or debit card will get a cashback of ₹3,000. Xiaomi is also offering a wireless powerbank worth ₹2,499 for free to all those buyers who pre-book the device before 17 May. On the company’s official page of the device, Xiaomi claims that the device can be purchased from 18 May onwards.

Display

The Mi 10 features a 6.67-inch AMOLED display with FullHD+ resolution and also gets a 90Hz refresh rate. The 3D curved E3 panel also gets a touch sampling rate of 180Hz for better touch sensitivity. The display comes with an aspect ratio of 19.5:9. The peak brightness goes up to 1120 nits.

Performance

The Mi 10 5G is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 SoC which is paired with 8GB of LPDDR5 RAM. For cooling, the device gets LiquidCool 2.0 vapor chamber along with 6 stack graphite and a graphene cooling system. The internal storage is UFS 3.0 for faster file transfers and smoother experience overall.

Battery

The battery is a 4780mAh unit with a USB Type-C charging port. The battery supports wired and wireless charging speeds of up to 30W. The device comes with a 30W charger in the box. The Xiaomi Mi 10 also supports reverse charging with speed up to 10W.

Camera

The selling point for Xiaomi is the 108MP primary sensor which gets 1/1.33 inch large sensor size, OIS, 1.6μm 4-in-1 Super Pixels, f/1.69 aperture and seven-piece lens. Mi 10 will also allow users to click RAW images with the 108MP sensor.

Apart from the primary sensor there’s a 13MP ultra wide-angle with up to 123° FoV and f/2.4 aperture. The device also gets 2MP depth sensor with f/2.4 aperture and 2MP macro lens with f/2.4 aperture.

Xiaomi also launched TWS earbuds and Mi Box 4K with the launch of Mi 10. The two devices will also be available on Xiaomi’s website.

