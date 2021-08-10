Xiaomi has launched the next iteration of its Mi Mix smartphone in China. Xiaomi founder Lei Jun unveiled the Mi Mix 4 alongside Mi Pad 5 and Mi TV OLED line-up during a launch event on Tuesday.

These are China-exclusive launches for now. There is no clarity on when these products will be launched in India or other global markets.

Mi Mix 4 is the second flagship smartphone Xiaomi has revealed this year after Mi 11 Ultra that came in March 2021. The Chinese tech major had also launched a foldable phone in April with top tier specifications.

Mi Mix 4 specifications

The most striking part of Xiaomi Mi Mix 4 is its front with no cutouts of punch holes for selfie camera. The front shooter is in fact placed under the display. The screen is a 6.67-inch AMOLED panel with 120Hz refresh rate. The display has a resolution of 1080 x 2400 pixels and comes with HDR10+ and Dolby Vision certification. The screen is covered with Corning Gorilla Glass Victus for protection.

The camera under the display up front is a 20MP shooter that can shoot videos in 1080p at 30fps, or in 720p at 120fps and 960fps. At the back is a triple-camera setup with the primary sensor being a 108MP wide unit with PDAF and OIS. The other two cameras are 8MP periscopr telephoto and 13MP ultrawide sensors. The 8MP unit comes equipped with PDAF, OIS, and five times optical zoom.

The Mi Mix 4 has a ceramic back for durability and an aluminum frame.

On the inside, the Mi Mix 4 is running Qualcomm Snapdragon 888+ 5G, based in the 5nm architecture. This is paired with four memory variants - 128GB storage and 8GB RAM, 256GB storage and 8GB RAM, 256GB storage and 12GB RAM, or 512GB storage and 12GB RAM.

Out of the box, Mi Mix 4 runs Android 11 with MIUI 12.5 on top. It draws juice from a 4500 mAh battery that comes with 120W wired fast charging and 50W wireless fast charging. Xiaomi claims the Mi Mix 4 can be fully charged in 15 minutes with wired charging and in 28 minutes with wireless charging.

The device features speakers tuned by Harman Kardon. On the connectivity front, Mi Mix 4 boasts 5G, along with Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/6, dual-band, Wi-Fi Direct, hotspot, Bluetooth 5.2, A2DP, LE, aptX HD, GPS with dual-band A-GPS, GLONASS, GALILEO, BDS, QZSS, NavIC, NFC and USB Type C 2.0.

The Mi Mix 4 will be available in ceramic black, ceramic white or shadow cyan colour options

Mi Mix 4 price

The 128GB storage and 8GB RAM variant of Mi Mix 4 has been priced at CNY 4,999 (over ₹57,400), while the variant with 256GB storage and 8GB RAM will retail for 5,299 (over ₹60,850). The trim with 256GB storage and 12GB RAM has a price tag of CNY 5,799 (around ₹66,600). The top-end variant with 512GB storage and 12GB of RAM will retail for CNY 6,299 (more than ₹72,300).

