Xiaomi launches Mi Notebook with starting price of 41,999: Details here

Xiaomi launched two new laptop series, the more affordable Mi Notebook series and the Mi Notebook Horizon Edition . These two laptops comes in a single size of a 14-inch screen. The company has announced that the two laptops will be made available next week.

Both series are powered by 10th generation Intel chipsets. The new laptops come with Windows 10 Home Edition and the Mi Notebook range weighs in at 1.5 kg.

Mi Notebook Price and availability

The Mi Notebook starts at a price of ₹41,999 for base variant (1901-FC) with 10th Gen Intel Core i5 processor, Intel UHD Graphics 620 and 256GB of SATA SSD. All three laptops get 8GB of DDR4 RAM.

The second variant (1901-FA) comes with the same specification but with a higher 512GB SATA SSD. This variant is priced at ₹44,999.

The top variant (1901-DG) of the Mi Notebook line-up comes at price point of ₹47,999. The 14-inch laptop comes with an NVIDIA GeForce MX250 GPU which will help with the graphics. Even the top variant is powered by a 10th Generation Intel Core i5 processor.

The laptops, including the Horizon Edition, will be selling from 17 June via Amazon and Xiaomi's offline and online stores.

Xiaomi is offering a discount of ₹2000 for all the buyers that use HDFC credit or debit cards to purchase the laptop. The prices of the Mi Notebook range are will be valid till 16 July.

Mi Notebook Horizon

The Mi Notebook Horizon comes also comes with 14-inch screen but with slimmer bezels. The premium laptop starts at a price of ₹54,999 for the Intel Core i5 version where as the Core i7 version with all the bells and whistles is priced at ₹59,999.

