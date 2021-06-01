Xiaomi has launched a new Smart TV Mi TV 4A 40 in its popular Mi TV line-up. The company has introduced a Horizon Edition television 40-inch size.

Pricing

The new Mi TV 4A 40 has been priced at ₹23,999 and will go on sale on 2 June at 12 PM. The TV will be made available via Flipkart, Xiaomi’s official website and Mi Home as well as other retail outlets.

Features

The new Horizon Edition, as the name suggests, comes with a Bezel-less design. In terms of audio, the TV features a 20W DTS-HD sound system. In terms of software, the Mi TV 4A 40 will run on PatchWall built over Android TV. Other features include Mi Quick Wake.

