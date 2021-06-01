Subscribe
Home >Technology >News >Xiaomi launches Mi TV 4A 40 Horizon Edition smart TV at 23,999: Features, other details

Xiaomi launches Mi TV 4A 40 Horizon Edition smart TV at 23,999: Features, other details

The new TV will also be available via Flipkart
1 min read . 12:15 PM IST Edited By Danny Cyril D Cruze

  • The TV features a 20W DTS-HD sound system and the Mi TV 4A 40 will run on PatchWall built over Android TV

Xiaomi has launched a new Smart TV Mi TV 4A 40 in its popular Mi TV line-up. The company has introduced a Horizon Edition television 40-inch size.

Pricing

The new Mi TV 4A 40 has been priced at 23,999 and will go on sale on 2 June at 12 PM. The TV will be made available via Flipkart, Xiaomi’s official website and Mi Home as well as other retail outlets.

Features

The new Horizon Edition, as the name suggests, comes with a Bezel-less design. In terms of audio, the TV features a 20W DTS-HD sound system. In terms of software, the Mi TV 4A 40 will run on PatchWall built over Android TV. Other features include Mi Quick Wake.

