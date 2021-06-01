Xiaomi launches Mi TV 4A 40 Horizon Edition smart TV at ₹23,999: Features, other details1 min read . 12:15 PM IST
- The TV features a 20W DTS-HD sound system and the Mi TV 4A 40 will run on PatchWall built over Android TV
This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
Xiaomi has launched a new Smart TV Mi TV 4A 40 in its popular Mi TV line-up. The company has introduced a Horizon Edition television 40-inch size.
Xiaomi has launched a new Smart TV Mi TV 4A 40 in its popular Mi TV line-up. The company has introduced a Horizon Edition television 40-inch size.
Pricing
Pricing
The new Mi TV 4A 40 has been priced at ₹23,999 and will go on sale on 2 June at 12 PM. The TV will be made available via Flipkart, Xiaomi’s official website and Mi Home as well as other retail outlets.
Features
The new Horizon Edition, as the name suggests, comes with a Bezel-less design. In terms of audio, the TV features a 20W DTS-HD sound system. In terms of software, the Mi TV 4A 40 will run on PatchWall built over Android TV. Other features include Mi Quick Wake.
Never miss a story! Stay connected and informed with Mint. Download our App Now!!