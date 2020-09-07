Xiaomi launches Mi TV 4A Horizon Edition series, price starts at 13,499

Xiaomi India launched two new TVs in India today. The two new Mi TVs belong to Xiaomi’s Horizon Edition which the company has been teasing since quite some time. Mi TV 4A Horizon Edition has been launched in one 32-inch model and another 43-inch model. The series is named Horizon as the company claims an extremely low screen to body ratio.

Price And Availability

Price And Availability

The Mi TV 4A Horizon Edition 32-inch TV has been priced at ₹13,499. The TV will first go on sale on 11 September from 12 PM and will be made available via Xiaomi’s own e-commerce website and even Flipkart.

The Mi TV 4A 43-inch TV has been priced at ₹22,999. This model will go on sale from 15 September 6 PM via Flipkart and Mi.com.

The smaller 32-inch Mi TV 4A Horizon Edition comes with HD ready resolution. The bigger TV gets a 42-inch FullHD screen.

In terms of design, the talking point are slim bezels. The company claims that the TVs get a 95% screen to body ratio. The company also claims that the screen has a 178-degree viewing angle. The two TVs are powered by a quad core processor that also features a Mali 450 GPU which is assisted by 1GB of RAM and 8GB of internal storage.

The Mi TV 4A Horizon Edition TVs get Patchwall as the main interface and Xiaomi claims this new version is built for India users. The UI gets features like Universal search, One Click Pay, and Kids Mode. The interface also gets 20+ Entertainment applications.

The TVs also get Mi’s proprietary Vivid Picture Engine technology which the company claims provides more accurate screen calibration, deeper contrasts & improved colour reproduction.

In terms of sound, the TVs get 20W speakers. The stereo speakers support DTS HD for better sound experience.

For connectivity, the user will get three HDMI ports on both TVs, out of the three ports one supports HDMI ARC. The TVs will get 3 USB 2.0 ports and a 3.5mm jack as well. The TVs also get an Ethernet port. For wireless connectivity, the TV will get Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n and Bluetooth v4.2.

