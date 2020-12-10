Xiaomi launches new Mi Watch Lite smartwatch with 1.4-inch display: Details here

Xiaomi has launched the new Mi Watch Lite . The new smartwatch is now listed on the company’s global website. However, there’s no pricing mentioned in the listing . The company has revealed all the features of the new smartwatch. Going by the details revealed on the site, the new Mi Watch Lite looks a lot like the Redmi Watch that was launched earlier this year in China. Xiaomi is expected to unveil the pricing of the watch in the markets that it will be launching in.

The new Xiaomi smartwatch comes with a rectangular form factor with a 1.4-inch colour display. The TFT display gets a max brightness of 350 nits. The Mi Watch comes with a silicon strap and the company claims that it gets 9 hours of battery life which is supported by a 230mAh unit.

The 41mm watch has a weight of 35 gm with the strap. The Mi Watch gets 5ATM water resistance. The watch also gets built-in GPS/GLONASS.

In terms of sensors, it gets a heart rate sensor which also monitors sleep cycles. The PPG sensor can track heart rate 24 hours a day and notify you when the heart rate goes above normal levels. The watch can also save the user’s resting heart rate data for 30 days to help monitor long-term heart rate changes.

The Mi Watch Lite also gets 3-axis accelerometer and 3-axis gyroscope which helps with tracking activities. Xiaomi is offering 11 sport modes with the new watch. The supported modes include outdoor running, treadmill, outdoor cycling, indoor cycling, freestyle, walking, trekking, trail run, pool swimming, open water swimming and Cricket.

The pricing or availability is still uncertain. However, Xiaomi has priced the Redmi Watch in China at CNY 299 (roughly ₹3,400). The new Mi Watch Lite should also be priced similarly. The watch has been launched in five colour options which include black, pink, ivory, olive and navy blue.

