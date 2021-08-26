Xiaomi has enhanced its Mi TV line-up in India with the launch of the Mi TV 5X series. The MiTV 5X comes in three sizes, 43-inch, 50-inch and 55-inch displays.

The MiTV 5X series starts at a price of ₹31,999 for the 43-inch variant. The 50-inch variant is priced at ₹41,999 and the 55-inch variant is priced at ₹47,999.

The MiTV 5X comes with a screen to body ratio of 96.6%. The display comes with 4K resolution and also comes with HDR 10, Dolby Vision certification. The TV also gets adaptive brightness. The MiTV 5X comes with 40W speakers which supports Dolby Atmos.

The MiTV 5X also comes with Xiaomi's Patchwall interface. The TV will be the first to get Patchwall 4. The Patchwall comes with integration with IMDb for readily available rating. It also comes with universal search which can access content from 30 OTT platforms.

IT also comes with Google Assistant intergration. The Smart TV comes with Android TV 10 with Patchwall 4 built over it. integration. The TV comes with 2GB RAM and 16 GB of storage.

