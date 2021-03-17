Xiaomi launches new Redmi Smart TV series in India: Price, other details

The new Redmi Smart TVs will go on sale for the first time on 26 March at 12 PM

Xiaomi has launched the new Redmi smart TV line-up in India. The new Redmi Smart TV comes in three sizes including the biggest TV with a 65-inch screen followed by a 55-inch screen and the smallest on offer is a 50-inch screen.

Redmi Smart TV X55 is priced at ₹38,999

Redmi Smart TV X50 is priced at ₹32,999

The new Redmi Smart TVs will go on sale for the first time on 26 March at 12 PM. The TV will go on sale at mi.com, Amazon.in, Min Home and Mi Studio. ICICI credit cardholders can also avail an instant discount of ₹2,000 on 26 March.

The TVs get 4K HDR, Vivid Picture Engine, HDR 10+, Dolby Vision, and 30W Dolby Audio speaker. In terms of software, the new TVs are powered by Xiaomi's own Patchwall which is built over Android TV 10.

In order to accommodate the new generation gaming consoles, the TVs also get HDMI 2.1 ports. Other connectivity options include Auto Low Latency Mode (ALLM), Bluetooth 5.0 and Dual Band WiFi. The ports also include USB 2.0 port, optical out, AV input, network port and auxiliary port. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The Xiaomi TV comes with support for the Mi Home application which will act as a hub to control Xiaomi's smart device ecosystem.

