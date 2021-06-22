Xiaomi launches new smartwatch Mi Watch Revolve Active in India: Price, features1 min read . Updated: 22 Jun 2021, 01:23 PM IST
- The Mi Watch Revolve Active is launched at a price of ₹9,999. The early bird offer reduces the price further to ₹8,999
Xiaomi Mi Watch Revolve Active has been launched in India. The new smartwatch is a successor to the Mi Watch Revolve and comes with some additional features.
The Mi Watch Revolve Active is launched at a price of ₹9,999. The early bird offer can reduce the price further to ₹8,999. Additionally, buyers can avail HDFC Bank discount of ₹750 bringing the effective price down to ₹8,249.
The new Mi Watch Revolve Active comes with a 1.38-inch AMOLED display. The watch screen gets 5 levels of brightness that’s protected with Corning Gorilla Glass 3 with DLC Coating. It also supports blood oxygen or SPO2 monitoring.
The Mi Watch Revolve Active users will also get a choice of over 110 watch faces.
also comes with Amazon Alexa built-in.
In terms of sensors, the Mi Watch Revolve Active comes with
