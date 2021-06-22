OPEN APP
Home >Technology >News >Xiaomi launches new smartwatch Mi Watch Revolve Active in India: Price, features

Xiaomi Mi Watch Revolve Active has been launched in India. The new smartwatch is a successor to the Mi Watch Revolve and comes with some additional features.

The Mi Watch Revolve Active is launched at a price of 9,999. The early bird offer can reduce the price further to 8,999. Additionally, buyers can avail HDFC Bank discount of 750 bringing the effective price down to 8,249.

MORE FROM THIS SECTIONSee All

The new Mi Watch Revolve Active comes with a 1.38-inch AMOLED display. The watch screen gets 5 levels of brightness that’s protected with Corning Gorilla Glass 3 with DLC Coating. It also supports blood oxygen or SPO2 monitoring.

The Mi Watch Revolve Active users will also get a choice of over 110 watch faces.

also comes with Amazon Alexa built-in.

In terms of sensors, the Mi Watch Revolve Active comes with

  • Energy Monitor
  • Heart Rate Monitor
  • Resting heart rate monitor
  • 12nm Built-in GPS
  • Sleep Tracker
  • Breathing Tracker
  • Stress Tracker


Subscribe to Mint Newsletters
* Enter a valid email
* Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Never miss a story! Stay connected and informed with Mint. Download our App Now!!

Close

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
×
Edit Profile
My ReadsRedeem a Gift CardLogout