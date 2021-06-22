Xiaomi Mi Watch Revolve Active has been launched in India. The new smartwatch is a successor to the Mi Watch Revolve and comes with some additional features.

The Mi Watch Revolve Active is launched at a price of ₹9,999. The early bird offer can reduce the price further to ₹8,999. Additionally, buyers can avail HDFC Bank discount of ₹750 bringing the effective price down to ₹8,249.

The new Mi Watch Revolve Active comes with a 1.38-inch AMOLED display. The watch screen gets 5 levels of brightness that’s protected with Corning Gorilla Glass 3 with DLC Coating. It also supports blood oxygen or SPO2 monitoring.

The Mi Watch Revolve Active users will also get a choice of over 110 watch faces.

also comes with Amazon Alexa built-in.

In terms of sensors, the Mi Watch Revolve Active comes with

Energy Monitor

Heart Rate Monitor

Resting heart rate monitor

12nm Built-in GPS

Sleep Tracker

Breathing Tracker

Stress Tracker





