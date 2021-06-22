Livemint wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home >Technology >News >Xiaomi launches new smartwatch Mi Watch Revolve Active in India: Price, features

Xiaomi launches new smartwatch Mi Watch Revolve Active in India: Price, features

The Mi Watch Revolve Active builds on the first generation of Xiaomi's smartwatch
1 min read . 01:23 PM IST Danny Cyril D Cruze

Xiaomi Mi Watch Revolve Active has been launched in India. The new smartwatch is a successor to the Mi Watch Revolve and comes with some additional features.

The Mi Watch Revolve Active is launched at a price of 9,999. The early bird offer can reduce the price further to 8,999. Additionally, buyers can avail HDFC Bank discount of 750 bringing the effective price down to 8,249.

The new Mi Watch Revolve Active comes with a 1.38-inch AMOLED display. The watch screen gets 5 levels of brightness that’s protected with Corning Gorilla Glass 3 with DLC Coating. It also supports blood oxygen or SPO2 monitoring.

The Mi Watch Revolve Active users will also get a choice of over 110 watch faces.

also comes with Amazon Alexa built-in.

In terms of sensors, the Mi Watch Revolve Active comes with

  • Energy Monitor
  • Heart Rate Monitor
  • Resting heart rate monitor
  • 12nm Built-in GPS
  • Sleep Tracker
  • Breathing Tracker
  • Stress Tracker

