Xiaomi launches new smartwatch Mi Watch Revolve Active in India: Price, features1 min read . 01:23 PM IST
- The Mi Watch Revolve Active is launched at a price of ₹9,999. The early bird offer reduces the price further to ₹8,999
This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
Xiaomi Mi Watch Revolve Active has been launched in India. The new smartwatch is a successor to the Mi Watch Revolve and comes with some additional features.
Xiaomi Mi Watch Revolve Active has been launched in India. The new smartwatch is a successor to the Mi Watch Revolve and comes with some additional features.
The Mi Watch Revolve Active is launched at a price of ₹9,999. The early bird offer can reduce the price further to ₹8,999. Additionally, buyers can avail HDFC Bank discount of ₹750 bringing the effective price down to ₹8,249.
The Mi Watch Revolve Active is launched at a price of ₹9,999. The early bird offer can reduce the price further to ₹8,999. Additionally, buyers can avail HDFC Bank discount of ₹750 bringing the effective price down to ₹8,249.
The new Mi Watch Revolve Active comes with a 1.38-inch AMOLED display. The watch screen gets 5 levels of brightness that’s protected with Corning Gorilla Glass 3 with DLC Coating. It also supports blood oxygen or SPO2 monitoring.
The Mi Watch Revolve Active users will also get a choice of over 110 watch faces.
also comes with Amazon Alexa built-in.
In terms of sensors, the Mi Watch Revolve Active comes with
Never miss a story! Stay connected and informed with Mint. Download our App Now!!