Xiaomi launches 'Pick Mi Up' home service in India: What is it and how much it costs

Xiaomi launches 'Pick Mi Up' home service in India: What is it and how much it costs1 min read 16 Sep 2023, 04:39 PM IST
Xiaomi India introduces Pick Mi Up, a home pick-up service via the Xiaomi Service+ app for Xiaomi and Redmi users, offering smartphone repairs and support features. Meanwhile, Xiaomi Corp. reports better-than-expected profit in the smartphone market.
