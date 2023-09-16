Xiaomi launches 'Pick Mi Up' home service in India: What is it and how much it costs

Xiaomi India introduces "Pick Mi Up," a home pick-up service via the Xiaomi Service+ app for Xiaomi and Redmi users. It offers convenient smartphone repairs and access to support features.

As per a report by pricebaba, the Pick Mi Up service offers a hassle-free solution for repairing your smartphone. Simply, install the Xiaomi Service+ app, choose the 'Pick Mi' feature, and furnish the required information to initiate a pickup and drop-off service for your device.

The Xiaomi Service+ app grants Xiaomi and Redmi device users access to a range of additional support functionalities. These encompass remote product demonstrations, self-help resources, chat options with a bot or live representative, appointment scheduling, service center location services, and more.

Customers also get the option to verify spare parts prices and assess the warranty status of their devices. For individuals who have already submitted their devices for repair, tracking their status is made possible through the app.

The Pickup and Drop service is available at a rate of Rs. 199 plus GST, while individual pick-up or drop-off services are priced at Rs. 99 plus GST each. You can obtain the Xiaomi Service+ app from the Play Store.

Meanwhile, with the help of cost-cutting efforts and a focus on more expensive mobile devices, Xiaomi Corp. reported a better-than-expected profit in the smartphone market. The company's net income doubled to 3.67 billion yuan in the three months ended June, according to a report published by Bloomberg News.

However, the average estimate of Xiaomi's net income was 3.16 billion yuan. The report stated that revenue slid a less-than-projected 4% to 67.4 billion yuan, narrowing declines from previous quarters when the smartphone market slump was at its worst.

The Beijing-based smartphone company has been spending on cuts that helped stabilize the bottom line during China's faltering economic recovery. The domestic mobile market is now showing signs of bottoming out, Bloomberg reported.