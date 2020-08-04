Xiaomi launches Redmi 9 Prime in India: Details here

Xiaomi has introduced a new Redmi device in India under the Redmi 9 line-up . The Chinese company has launched the Redmi 9 Prime in India. The device is priced within the budget-midrange segment.

The new Redmi 9 Prime is launched at a price of ₹9,999 for the 4GB RAM and the 64GB storage variant. Another variant with 128GB of internal storage capacity will be made available at a price of ₹11,999. The first sale of the device will happen under Amazon India’s Prime Day sale on 6 August. The smartphone will also be sold via mi.com on the same date.

Specifications

The Redmi 9 Prime will features 6.53-inch Full HD+ display which will come with Corning Gorilla Glass protection. The device is powered by MediaTek’s Helio G80 chipset and also gets ARM Mali-G52 GPU for graphics.

In terms of optics, the device gets a quad-camera setup with 13MP primary lens, 8MP ultra-wide angle lens, 2MP depth sensor and the 5MP macro lens. The front camera comes with an 8MP lens.

The phone gets 18W fast charging on a 5,020mAh battery unit. Xiaomi claims the device can provide usage of two days on a single charge. For connectivity, the device uses a USB Type C port and also retains the 3.5mm headphone jack from the previous generation devices. The fingerprint sensor has been placed on back panel.

