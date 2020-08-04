Xiaomi launches Redmi 9 Prime in India: Details here

Xiaomi launches Redmi 9 Prime in India: Details here1 min read . 03:12 PM IST
The Redmi 9 Prime will features 6.53-inch Full HD+ display which will come with Corning Gorilla Glass protection
This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
The Redmi 9 Prime will features 6.53-inch Full HD+ display which will come with Corning Gorilla Glass protection
Xiaomi has introduced a new Redmi device in India under the Redmi 9 line-up. The Chinese company has launched the Redmi 9 Prime in India. The device is priced within the budget-midrange segment.
Xiaomi has introduced a new Redmi device in India under the Redmi 9 line-up. The Chinese company has launched the Redmi 9 Prime in India. The device is priced within the budget-midrange segment.
The new Redmi 9 Prime is launched at a price of ₹9,999 for the 4GB RAM and the 64GB storage variant. Another variant with 128GB of internal storage capacity will be made available at a price of ₹11,999. The first sale of the device will happen under Amazon India’s Prime Day sale on 6 August. The smartphone will also be sold via mi.com on the same date.
The new Redmi 9 Prime is launched at a price of ₹9,999 for the 4GB RAM and the 64GB storage variant. Another variant with 128GB of internal storage capacity will be made available at a price of ₹11,999. The first sale of the device will happen under Amazon India’s Prime Day sale on 6 August. The smartphone will also be sold via mi.com on the same date.
Specifications
The Redmi 9 Prime will features 6.53-inch Full HD+ display which will come with Corning Gorilla Glass protection. The device is powered by MediaTek’s Helio G80 chipset and also gets ARM Mali-G52 GPU for graphics.
In terms of optics, the device gets a quad-camera setup with 13MP primary lens, 8MP ultra-wide angle lens, 2MP depth sensor and the 5MP macro lens. The front camera comes with an 8MP lens.
The phone gets 18W fast charging on a 5,020mAh battery unit. Xiaomi claims the device can provide usage of two days on a single charge. For connectivity, the device uses a USB Type C port and also retains the 3.5mm headphone jack from the previous generation devices. The fingerprint sensor has been placed on back panel.
Click here to read the Mint ePaper Livemint.com is now on Telegram. Join Livemint channel in your Telegram and stay updated