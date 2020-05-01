Xiaomi launched the Redmi Note 9 series in India two months ago but did not reveal the successor to the base Redmi Note 8. It seems Xiaomi has finally launched the device as well as iterations of other Redmi Note 9 devices that are available in India. The new Redmi Note 9 has been launched in Europe for now. Along with the Redmi devices launched globally, the Chinese company also launched the Mi Note 10 Lite.

The Redmi Note 9 has been launched at a price of $199 (roughly ₹15,000). The device gets a 6.5-inch IPS LCD panel with a Full HD+ resolution. The display also gets Gorilla Glass 5 protection. The device also gets a punch hole at the corner to house the selfie camera. Confirming the leaks, the Redmi Note 9 also gets a quad camera setup on the rear panel with a capacitive fingerprint sensor under the lenses.

The quad camera setup will comprise a primary 48MP Samsung GM1 lens with f/1.79 aperture, 8MP ultra-wide with f/2.2 aperture, 2MP macro lens with f/2.4 and a 2MP depth sensor. The selfie camera will get a 13MP lens.

The device is powered by MediaTek’s Helio G85. The processor gets two performance and six efficiency cores. It will be either paired with 3GB or 4GB RAM. In terms of internal storage, the buyer can choose from 64GB and 128GB. The 4/128GB variant is priced at $249 (roughly ₹19,000). The Redmi Note 9 will be available in green, white and grey colours.

There's no word on the device's availability in India. Xiaomi also launched the Redmi Note 9S and Redmi Note 9 Pro for the European market which is similar to the Redmi Note 9 Pro Max in India. Both devices are powered by Snapdragon 720G.

