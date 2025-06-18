Xiaomi launches Redmi Pad 2 in India with 11-Inch 2.5K Display, Helio G100-Ultra SoC

Xiaomi has officially unveiled the Redmi Pad 2 in India, expanding its tablet portfolio with a feature-packed device targeted at entertainment and productivity users. The device stands out with an 11-inch high-resolution display, long-lasting battery life, and is the first tablet in the country to arrive with Google's Circle to Search functionality pre-installed.

Specifications and features The Redmi Pad 2 sports an 11-inch 2.5K (2,560x1,600 pixels) LCD panel, offering a 90Hz refresh rate and peak brightness of up to 600 nits. The display, which supports 10-bit colour and TÜV Rheinland eye protection certifications, is also equipped with wet-touch technology—ensuring responsiveness even with damp fingers. Encased in a sleek 7.36mm frame, the tablet weighs 510g and comes in two colour variants: blue and grey.

Under the hood, the tablet is powered by MediaTek’s 6nm Helio G100-Ultra processor, coupled with up to 8GB of LPDDR4X RAM and 256GB of UFS 2.2 storage. The device runs on Xiaomi’s new Android 15-based HyperOS 2.0, which offers a clean user interface and deeper integration with Google’s AI tools, including Gemini AI.

A key highlight is native support for Circle to Search, allowing users to search anything on-screen with a simple gesture—making Redmi Pad 2 the first tablet in India to offer this feature out-of-the-box.

The tablet houses an 8MP rear camera and a 5MP front-facing lens, suitable for video calls and casual photography. Audio performance is enhanced by a quad-speaker setup tuned with Dolby Atmos, ensuring immersive sound quality.

Redmi Pad 2 is backed by a substantial 9,000mAh battery with 18W wired charging support, promising extended usage on a single charge. Connectivity options include 4G LTE (on selected models), dual-band Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, a 3.5mm headphone jack, and a USB Type-C port. Additional sensors onboard include an accelerometer, a hall sensor, and a virtual ambient light sensor.

The tablet also supports smart pens, broadening its utility for students and professionals alike.