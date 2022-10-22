Xiaomi leads the Indian smartphone market followed by Samsung: Report

The report highlights the growing demand of 5G phones in India. “5G devices are gaining in popularity, supporting overall device ASP growth and sales revenue," said Chaurasia. “It is perfect timing for vendors to push their 5G portfolios to smartphone upgraders in the next couple of years, as operators are rolling out 5G services in Tier 1 cities. Entry-level brands are also trying to capitalize on 5G opportunities. Jio and Google are developing the most affordable 5G smartphones to compete with major brands. Although from a cost perspective the ultra-affordable category is unlikely to hit the market in the near term as 5G chipsets are unlikely to decrease in price dramatically."

