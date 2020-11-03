Xiaomi manages to sell 10 million Made in India powerbanks

Xiaomi products being sold in India at discounted prices, thanks to the festive season sales and even the suppressed demand after months of lockdowns. Xiaomi has announced that they have been extremely successful in terms

The company, in a tweet revealed that they sold 10 million Made in India powerbanks in the country. The tweet read, “This is mAhssive. Mi fans, we're excited to share that we have sold 10 Million #MadeInIndia #MiPowerBanks."

The tweet further added, “Thank you for always choosing Mi when it comes to powering up your smartphones, fitness devices, and more."

Partly, Xiaomi managed to achieve this feat due to deals offered on the company’s official store as well as on the e-commerce giants Flipkart and Amazon India.

Currently, the company is selling powerbanks under both Mi label as well as Redmi brand. Xiaomi offers a 10,000mAh powerbank under Mi brand as well as under the Redmi brand. The highest available capacity of 20,000mAh is also available with both brands.

Xiaomi also sells a 10,000mAh powerbank which can charge compatible phones/ other products wirelessly.

The Chinese brand is trying to regain its dominance in the Indian market by producing/assembling products within the country. Meanwhile, Micromax an Indian smartphone manufacturer has re-entered the market with two new options in the budget segment. The two phones under the 'In' series will be targeting the Chinese brands dominant in the Indian market.

