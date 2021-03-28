Xiaomi will be conducting a launch event on 29 March. The event will be introducing new smartphones which may include the Mi 11 Pro, Mi 11 Ultra and even a new Mi Mix smartphone. The company is also expected to launch a new Mi 11 Youth Edition during the same event.

A report by Gizmochina claims that Mi 11 Lite phone will be launched in two variants, one with 4G and another with 5G. The 5G variant is expected to be named as Mi 11 Youth Edition. The Youth Edition of the smartphone is expected to be powered by Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 780 5G chipset. If Xiaomi uses this chipset, Mi 11 Youth Edition will be the first smartphone to get the chipset.

A few details about the device have been officially confirmed by the Chinese company. The Youth Edition of the Mi 11 series will be an extremely slim phone at just 6.81mm thin. With the slim profile of the device, the company is expected to skip the 3.5mm headphone jack and would instead go for a multipurpose USB Type-C port. The phone is expected to retain the MicroSD card slot.

The Mi 11 Youth Edition smartphone is expected to get 6.55-inch AMOLED display. The display panel is expected to get a Full HD+ resolution. The AMOLED screen will also get a high refresh rate of 91Hz.

In terms of camera, the phone is expected to cater to the younger audience with the help of a 20MP selfie camera which will be housed in a punch hole. The primary camera setup will get a 64MP sensor along with a 5MP macro sensor and an 8MP ultrawide sensor.

In terms of RAM it is expected to get up to 8GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage. The phone is expected to be powered by a 4,250 mAh battery which will also get 33W fast charging.

