Xiaomi may launch Mi 11 Youth Edition on 29 March: Expected specs, features

A report by Gizmochina claims that Mi 11 Lite phone will be launched in two variants, one with 4G and another with 5G. The 5G variant is expected to be named as Mi 11 Youth Edition. The Youth Edition of the smartphone is expected to be powered by Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 780 5G chipset. If Xiaomi uses this chipset, Mi 11 Youth Edition will be the first smartphone to get the chipset.

