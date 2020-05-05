Xiaomi has announced the launch date of the Mi 10 in India after more than a months’ delay. The device was expected to launch late in March but was postponed indefinitely as the country was placed under lockdown to control the spread of coronavirus. Now, the company has revealed the official launch date to be 8 May.

The announcement was made on Xiaomi India’s official Twitter handle. The company will also be live-streaming the launch of the device on its official social media handles. The device was launched in European countries alongside the Mi 10 Pro. However, the Pro version is expected to stay off the Indian market for now.

The pricing of the Mi 10 will be unlike other Xiaomi smartphones. The new device will command a premium price for the high-end specifications. Over and above the specifications, the device will be directly imported and the depreciating value of Rupee and 50% higher GST is bound to make the device more expensive than what the company charges in China. For reference, the device is priced at CNY 3,999 (Roughly ₹42,800).

One of the biggest USPs of the new Xiaomi Mi 10 is the 108MP camera which is the primary lens of the quad camera setup. The primary lens is assisted by a 13MP wide-lens sensor and a pair of 2MP sensors for portrait and macro shots. The front camera is a 20MP unit and is housed in a punch hole on the screen.

The device features a massive 6.67-inch AMOLED screen with a FullHD+ resolution. The display gets a 90Hz refresh rate. The device is powered by Snapddragon 865 which gets up to 12GB of RAM and up to 256GB of storage. We are not sure if Xiaomi India will launch all the variants of the device in India. The device also gets 5G connectivity.

