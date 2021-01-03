Xiaomi Mi 10i to launch on 5 January: Expected features, specifications

Xiaomi Mi 10i will be launching in India on 5 January. The Mi 10i is expected to be an affordable option in the flagship series that was launched last year. Xiaomi has revealed many teasers and images which gives us a good idea of what to expect from the new Mi 10i.

The company has setup a dedicated listing on the Amazon India’s website. The listing confirms that the phone will be powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 750G chipset which will be assisted by Adreno 619 GPU. The company even compared the chipset with Snapdragon 765 showing better performance.

In terms of optics, the images shared by the company shows that the phone will come with a quad-camera setup. The camera will also come with a new sensor. The primary sensor will be a 108MP camera lens. The battery capacity of the phone is also a highlight for the phone.

The phone is expected to be a rebranded version of the Redmi Note 9 Pro 5G that was launched in China. The phone features a 6.67-inch screen that houses a relatively tiny punch hole. Xiaomi launched the device in China with 128GB and 256GB option. In terms of RAM, the phone either comes with 6GB RAM or 8GB RAM.

