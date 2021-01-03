Xiaomi Mi 10i to launch on 5 January: Expected features, specifications

Xiaomi Mi 10i will be launching in India on 5 January. The Mi 10i is expected to be an affordable option in the flagship series that was launched last year. Xiaomi has revealed many teasers and images which gives us a good idea of what to expect from the new Mi 10i.

In terms of optics, the images shared by the company shows that the phone will come with a quad-camera setup. The camera will also come with a new sensor. The primary sensor will be a 108MP camera lens. The battery capacity of the phone is also a highlight for the phone.

The phone is expected to be a rebranded version of the Redmi Note 9 Pro 5G that was launched in China. The phone features a 6.67-inch screen that houses a relatively tiny punch hole. Xiaomi launched the device in China with 128GB and 256GB option. In terms of RAM, the phone either comes with 6GB RAM or 8GB RAM.