Xiaomi Mi 10T, Mi 10T Pro launched in India: Price, features, other details

Xiaomi launched a new smartphone in the Mi 10 line-up. The new smartphone will be priced below the flagship Mi 10 but still carries over some flagship features such as 5G connectivity, a flagship chip, 144Hz fast refresh rate.

The Mi 10T sits well below the price bracket of the Mi 10. The base variant with 6GB RAM and 128GB of internal storage is priced at ₹35,999. The second variant with 8GB RAM and 128GB of storage will set at ₹37,999. Xiaomi also launched the Mi 10T Pro which is priced at ₹39,999 with 8GB RAM and 128GB of internal storage. The Pro variant, however, will justify its price tag by providing some added features.

The new Mi 10T series will be available for pre-orders from 16 October and will be available from mi.com, Flipkart and Xiaomi’s retail stores as well.

The Mi 10T vs Mi 10T Pro

One of the biggest differences between the two phones is the camera module. While both phones feature a triple-camera setup, the Mi 10T Pro gets a 108MP primary unit compared to a 64MP unit on the Mi 10T.

Specifications

Both Mi 10T and Mi 10T pro feature a 6.67-inch display with a refresh rate of 144Hz. The phone comes with an adaptive frequency which ranges from 30Hz to 144Hz. The display is also covered with Corning’s Gorilla Glass 5.

The devices are powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 chipset which also makes it a 5G phone. The phones use LPDDR5 RAM with UFS 3.1 fast storage. Both versions get a 5000mAh battery unit and support fast charging of up to 33W. The company claims the battery supports dual-split fast charge.

In terms of optics, the Mi 10T gets a 64MP Sony IMX Sensor with f/1.89 aperture, a 13MP Ultra-wide Angle Camera with up to 123-degree field of vision (FOV) and a 5MP Macro Lens with a focus range of 2cm - 10cm

The Mi 10T Pro gets a 108MP HMX Sensor with OIS, f/1.69 aperture paired with a 13MP Ultra-wide Angle Camera with up to 123-degree FOV and a 5MP Macro Lens with a focus range of 2cm - 10cm.

