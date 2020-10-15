Xiaomi Mi 10T, Mi 10T Pro launched in India: Price, features, other details

The Mi 10T sits well below the price bracket of the Mi 10. The base variant with 6GB RAM and 128GB of internal storage is priced at ₹35,999. The second variant with 8GB RAM and 128GB of storage will set at ₹37,999. Xiaomi also launched the Mi 10T Pro which is priced at ₹39,999 with 8GB RAM and 128GB of internal storage. The Pro variant, however, will justify its price tag by providing some added features.