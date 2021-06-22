Xiaomi has launched the Mi 11 Lite in India, a new addition to its flagship Mi 11 series. The Mi 11 Lite boasts a slim profile and is lighter than most conventional smartphones. The Xiaomi Mi 11 Lite is a toned-down version of the Mi 11 Ultra and Mi 11X Pro 5G.

Xiaomi Mi 11 Lite Pricing, Availability and Offers

Xiaomi Mi 11 Lite is priced at ₹20,499 for the variant with 6GB RAM and 128 GB of internal storage. The variant with 8GB RAM and 128 GB of storage is priced at ₹22,499. There is an additional HDFC Bank offer which can provide an additional discount of ₹1,500.

The phone will be available via Xiaomi's official store, Flipkart and major retailers. The pre-order will start on 25 June. The open sale will begin on 28 June.

Xiaomi India will be selling the phone in three colours namely, Tuscany Coral, Jazz Blue and Vinyl Black.

Specifications

Xiaomi Mi 11 Lite comes with a slim body with a thickness of just 6.8mm. The phone's weight is 157gm. The phone uses Magnesium alloy to reduce its weight.

The phone comes with a 10-bit AMOLED display with support for HDR. The display gets a 90 Hz refresh rate and a touch sampling rate of 240Hz.

The phone is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 732G chipset for the 4G variant that will be launched in India.

Xiaomi also has a Snapdragon 780G chipset variant of Mi 11 Lite which comes with 5G connectivity. This variant may get launched depending on the demand for 5G devices in the country.

The phone comes with a triple-lens camera setup with a 64MP primary lens and a 5MP telephoto lens. The front-facing camera comes with a 16MP lens.

The phone comes equipped with a 4,250 mAh battery that supports 33W of fast charging. Xiaomi has bundled a 33W charger with the device.

In terms of ports, the phone uses USB Type-C port and lacks a 3.5mm headphone jack. However, Xiaomi will provide a USB Type-C to 3.5mm headphone jack adapter with the device.





