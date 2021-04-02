Xiaomi recently unveiled the new Mi 11 series in its native country, China. The Mi 11 Ultra and Mi 11 Pro also went on their first sale in the country. The company has gone on to reveal that the sale of the new phones have done pretty well for Xiaomi. The company has made a bold claim of generating CNY 1.2 billion ($182.85 million) in just 1 minute of the sale.

The devices have gone out of stock in China, following Xiaomi’s popular flash sale, according to a report by Gizmochina.

The Xiaomi Mi 11 Ultra and Mi 11 Pro sport Qualcomm’s latest Snapdragon 888 chipset. The Mi 11 comes with a 6.8-inch AMOLED screen which gets 120Hz of refresh rate and QHD+ resolution which supports Dolby Vision. The screen comes covered with Gorilla Glass Victus for protection.

In terms of optics, the smartphone comes with a 50MP Samsung primary sensor, a 48MP Sony IMX586 Ultra Wide lens and a telemacro lens. The front-facing snapper houses a 20MP sensor.

The Mi 11 Pro gets a similar sized, 6.8-inch screen with curved Samsung AMOLED screen. The device also gets 120Hz of refresh rate and also supports Dolby Vision with peak brightness of 1700nits.

The Pro model also features a similar 50MP Samsung primary lens. However, the Pro version of the phone gets an 8MP periscope lens. The ultrawide lens is a 13MP unt. The front-facing camera sports a 20MP unit.

Both Mi 11 Ultra and Mi 11 Pro get a 5000mAh battery unit with support for 67W wired fast charging as well as 67W wireless fast charging.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Share Via