Xiaomi has announced the first sale date for the Mi 11 Ultra. Xiaomi India chief Manu Kumar Jain made the announcement on Twitter. The Mi 11 Ultra was launched in March this year but Xiaomi had to delay the sale date due to 'circumstances' beyond their control.

Xiaomi has claimed that the device will be sold in limited numbers on 7 July at 12 noon. In order to reserve a device, interested buyers will need to buy a Xiaomi gift card worth ₹1,999. The gift card amount can be redeemed while buying the device. Additionally, it will also offer a few benefits for buying the device using a gift card. Xiaomi will offer two free screen replacements, Ultra Merchandise Superfan Box, Times Prime annual membership and an extra f-code. Interested buyers can register for the sale here.

Here are the steps to register

Login to Mi.com with your Mi ID

Purchase the ultra gift card worth 1,999/ & Get direct access to the Mi 11 Ultra limited quantity sale. The ultra gift card can be redeemed on your Mi 11 Ultra Purchase.

You will receive the ultra F-code on the day of the sale. Access the sale using the ultra F-code"

On the limited quantity sale day, complete the purchase using the ultra gift card

The new Mi 11 Ultra will be selling at a price of ₹69,999. The brand is offering a ₹5,000 instant discount for buyers using SBI credit card.

The phone comes with a 6.81-inch AMOLED display with a refresh rate of 120Hz. The Mi 11 Ultra is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 assisted by Adreno 660 GPU.

The phone sports a triple camera lens with the primary lens being a 50MP unit along with a 48MP periscope telephoto lens and a 48MP ultra-wide lens. The smartphone also gets a unique, , 1.1-inch AMOLED selfie display right next to the primary camera setup. The device also features a 20MP lens.





