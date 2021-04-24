Xiaomi unveiled three new smartphones on Friday. Within the new line-up, the Chinese brand has introduced the Mi 11 Ultra. The Ultra variant is the most expensive flagship the company has ever launched in India. To justify the price tag, the smartphone comes with many flagship features.

The Xiaomi Mi 11 Ultra has been set at a price of ₹69,999 in India. In comparison, the previous year flagship came with a starting price of ₹49,999. Xiaomi had claimed that the device had clocked sales of ₹400 crore within three weeks of the launch.

The new Mi 11 Ultra comes with a 'pro grade' camera setup on the rear panel. The camera setup includes a 48MP ultra-wide camera, 50MP Truepixel GN2 camera and a 48MP periscope telephoto camera.

The phone has a 5G chipset from Qualcomm, Snapdragon 888 which claims to deliver 35% faster processing speed than the previous version.

The company is yet to announce the availability of Mi 11 Ultra. The other new smartphones Mi11X Pro and Mi 11X are placed in the price bracket of ₹29,999 to ₹41,999. The Mi 11X Pro pre-order will be available in India from May 3 and Mi 11X from April 27 onwards.

With the launch of the new flagship, Xiaomi has distanced its own smartphone line-up further away from Redmi smartphones. At the beginning of 2020, Xiaomi had announced that Mi and Redmi are going to operate as separate brands, with separate product, business and marketing teams.

"With the launch of Mi 11 Series, we have introduced technology that is not only future proof but also elevates the overall user experience, like no other. Pushing the boundaries of innovation, we have taken a giant leap forward in departments such as camera, sound, performance and display," Xiaomi India marketing lead for Mi Sumit Sonal said on the sidelines of launch.

"With Mi, we were focused on establishing it as a premium brand in the market, with an aim to bring the latest and the best technology to our Mi Fans. We will continue to launch premium products under the Mi portfolio to establish the difference between Redmi and Mi."

"Depending on the requirements, we will continue bringing products that are best suited for India, from global markets. We are hopeful that with good products and marketing, we will be able to change the prevailing perception," Sonal said.





Share Via

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.