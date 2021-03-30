Xiaomi conducted a launch event in China on Monday. The Chinese company revealed multiple smartphones in the Mi 11 series. However, Xiaomi also introduced the new Mi Band 6 which comes with some sizeable upgrades, compared to the previous generation Mi Band 5.

The Xiaomi Mi Band 6 comes with a bigger screen and also comes with some added features. The Mi Band 6 has only been released in China, so far. However, going by the launch time-line of last year, Xiaomi might launch the Mi Band 6 in India in the second half of next year.

Xiaomi Mi Band Price

The Mi Band 6 has been launched in two variants in China. The standard variant without NFC has been priced at CNY 229 which roughly translates to ₹2,500. The more expensive variant with NFC will be priced at CNY 279, which translates to ₹3,100 in Indian currency. The launch price in India may vary from the Chinese counterparts. In China, the watch will go on sale this week from 2 April.

Features

Xiaomi Mi Band 6 comes with one major upgrade in terms of screen size. Compared to the previous generation of Mi Band, the new fitness band comes almost 50% bigger screen. The Mi Band 6 comes with a 1.56-inch AMOLED screen. In comparison, the Mi Band 5 featured a 1.1-inch screen. The size of the new screen is almost as big as many smartwatches. The screen gets a pixel density of 326ppi. The screen can also reach brightness levels of 450 nits.

The band comes with a 125mAh battery which Xiaomi claimed can provide up to 14 days of battery life. The company also claimed that the band will get water resistance of up to 50m depth. In terms of connectivity, the band get Bluetooth 5.0.

For health tracking, the fitness band provides blood pressure, blood oxygen (SPO2) level and even heart-rate sensor.

