Xiaomi Mi Band 6 launch: New band comes with bigger screen, more features

The Mi Band 6 has been launched in two variants in China. The standard variant without NFC has been priced at CNY 229 which roughly translates to ₹2,500. The more expensive variant with NFC will be priced at CNY 279, which translates to ₹3,100 in Indian currency. The launch price in India may vary from the Chinese counterparts. In China, the watch will go on sale this week from 2 April.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}