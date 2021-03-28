Xiaomi will be launching a new range of gadgets and smartphones on 29 March. The Chinese company is expected to launch new Mi 11 smartphones and even a new Mi Mix smartphone. Along with smartphones, the company has also announced the launch of the next generation of fitness band Mi Band 6.

Ahead of the launch event, Xiaomi has announced that the new product line-up will also include Mi Band 6. The company also shared a poster teasing the new fitness band. Going by the poster, the general design language of the smart fitness band looks similar to the previous generation Mi Band 5. The screen also looks wider and bigger than the previous versions. The Mi Band may feature slimmer bezels compared to the outgoing model.

Earlier, UI icons of the new Mi Band 6 have revealed that the fitness band will come with a full-screen design. The band is also expected to feature blood oxygen detection.

Xiaomi also recently shared that they will be launching a new Mi Mix smartphone. While the company has not revealed a lot of details about the hardware design, it is suspected that Xiaomi will be launching a foldable device.

The new generation Xiaomi Mi Mix launch was confirmed via Weibo (a Chinese social media platform) where the company clamed ‘MIX Coming Back’. Apart from the launch date, Xiaomi has successfully kept the new smartphone under wraps.

The Mi Mix Alpha was released last year and it came with a unique wrap-around screen that captured the attention of tech enthusiasts.

