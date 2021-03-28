Xiaomi Mi Band 6 to launch tomorrow: Expected features, other details

Ahead of the launch event, Xiaomi has announced that the new product line-up will also include Mi Band 6. The company also shared a poster teasing the new fitness band. Going by the poster, the general design language of the smart fitness band looks similar to the previous generation Mi Band 5. The screen also looks wider and bigger than the previous versions. The Mi Band may feature slimmer bezels compared to the outgoing model.

