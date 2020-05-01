Xiaomi Mi Note 10 Lite launched: Specifications, features, price

Xiaomi launched many new devices in Europe and the company has bright plans for its line-up despite the bleak circumstances across the globe. The company launched toned-down version of its flagship product Mi Note 10 Pro. The device lacks a couple of features in comparison to the expensive version.

Mi Note 10 Lite gets one less sensor in the primary setup. The device gets a quad camera setup. The primary lens is a 64-megapixel lens instead of the massive 108MP unit on the Mi Note 10 Pro. The other three lenses include an 8MP ultra-wide-angle camera, 2MP macro lens and a 5MP depth camera.

Coming to the display, the device features a 6.4-inch FullHD+ AMOLED display with with curved edges on two sides. The 32MP selfie camera is housed in a punch-hole on top. The Lite version is powered by Snapdragon 730G but does not support 5G connectivity. The processor is supported by either 6GB RAM or 8GB RAM. The buyer will get two options for internal storage 64GB and 128GB. The device extracts power from a 5,260mAh battery which also supports 30W fast charging.

Price

The Mi Note 10 Lite has been launched at 349 euros (roughly ₹28,000) for the 6GB RAM and 64GB storage variant. The top model with 8GB RAM and 128GB of storage is priced at 399 euros (roughly ₹33,000). The prices in India might vary depending on the availability of the smartphone.

Xiaomi also launched Redmi Note 10 in Europe. The device was launched at a price of $199 (roughly ₹15,000). The device gets a 6.5-inch IPS LCD display and is powered by a MediaTek chipset.

