Xiaomi will be unveiling their first laptop in India on 11 June. The company hasn’t been very discreet with the product and a lot of teasers are coming our way. Ranging from the design of the laptop to the battery life, there’s a lot that has been revealed before the official launch on 11 June.

Here’s what we know about the laptop so far:

Design: The design of the new laptop seems compact. One of the earliest teasers was about the screen that will be featured on the laptop. Going by the video that was shared by the Xiaomi India chief Manu Kumar Jain, the bezels will be much slimmer than other laptops in the price segment. The slimmer the bezels the smaller the footprint of the Mi Notebook.

Weight: Xiaomi has claimed that the weight will also be very light. In one of the teasers, the company claimed that the laptop “packs a lot of power in a sleek, ultra-light form factor".

Battery: While a laptop being light-weight could be very important for a lot of users, it does impact the battery capacity of the machine. However, Xiaomi claims the battery life on the new Mi Notebook will be 12 hours, which is quite impressive considering the weight.

Audio: There was not specific teaser regarding the audio of the laptop. However, few executives have shared images of the packaging and we can cleary see that the Mi Notebook will come with DTS audio. The packaging also reveals that the laptop in the box will a Horizon Edition laptop.

Xiaomi claims that this new laptop will exclusive to India and is built for the country. The Mi Notebook will be unveiled on 11 June at 2PM. Xiaomi is expected to reveal more details as we get closer to the official launch.

