Xiaomi launched the Mi Notebook last month amid growing demand for work machines as the ‘work from home’ lifestyle continues to dominate. The new Notebook and Notebook Horizon Edition laptops will be going on sale today starting at 12 pm. The sale of the new laptop line-up will be conducted via Amazon and Xiaomi’s own official e-commerce website.

Chinese companies like Xiaomi have been facing a challenging time since the Galwan valley conflict in Ladakh. The call to boycott Chinese products is expected to impact the sales of the company. However, the new laptop range still aims to create the same amount of disruption that the company caused in the year 2013, after the launch of its first smartphone in India.

Mi Notebook Price and offers

Xiaomi is offering a discount of ₹2000 for all the buyers that use HDFC credit or debit cards to purchase the laptop. The prices of the Mi Notebook range will be valid till 16 July, after which the company may increase the prices.

The Mi Notebook starts at a price of ₹41,999 for base variant (1901-FC) with 10th Gen Intel Core i5 processor, Intel UHD Graphics 620 and 256GB of SATA SSD. All three laptops get 8GB of DDR4 RAM.

The Mi Notebook Price Range

The second variant (1901-FA) comes with the same specification but with a higher 512GB SATA SSD. This variant is priced at ₹44,999.

The top variant (1901-DG) of the Mi Notebook line-up comes at a price point of ₹47,999. The 14-inch laptop comes with an NVIDIA GeForce MX250 GPU which will help with the graphics. Even the top variant is powered by a 10th Generation Intel Core i5 processor.

Mi Notebook Horizon Edition

The new Mi Notebook Horizon Edition starts at a price of ₹54,999 for the laptop with 10th Gen Intel Core i5 chipset and ₹59,999 for 10th Gen Intel Core i7 variant.

