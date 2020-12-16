Xiaomi Mi QLED 4K TV launch in India: All details here

Xiaomi India has launched its first QLED TV in India. The new QLED TV will be competing against other players in the market such as OnePlus QLED TV as well as the one offered by TCL C715. The Chinese brand has introduced the TV in a single size of 55-inches.

The new QLED TV is priced at ₹54,999 which is also in the range of the other TVs. The new QLED TV will go on its first sale on 21 December, at 12pm. The product will be available via Flipkart, Mi.com, Mi Home stores, and other retail stores.

The new Mi QLED TV gets 4K resolution. The TV supports HDR10, HDR10+. HLG and even Dolby Vision. For connectivity, Xiaomi has provided three HDMI ports which support HDMI 2.1 with 60 frames per second on 4K resolution. This makes the TV compatible with the latest generation of consoles from Sony and Microsoft. The input lag on the TV is claimed to be 5ms. The TV also supports Bluetooth 5.0. The new Mi QLED TV also comes with built-in Chromecast.

In terms of software, the new Mi QLED TV comes with the latest Android 10 with Xiaomi’s own Patchwall 3.5 interface on top of it. The TV is powered by a MediaTek MT9611 processor which is supported by 2GB RAM and 32GB of storage for downloading applications.

The new TV is the most expensive offering from the company among other Xiaomi smart TVs.





