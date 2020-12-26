Xiaomi next flagship won’t be coming with a charging brick, company CEO confirms

Apple was the first company to take the decision to stop including the charging brick with its new smartphones. The company was heavily criticised and mocked by its competitors for taking this route. However, these companies might soon follow the footsteps of the American tech giant.

Xiaomi’s CEO, Lei Jun, through a post on Weibo, Chinese social media platform has announced that the company will stop providing charging bricks with the upcoming flagship Mi 11 which will sport the latest Snapdragon 888.

Similar to Apple’s reasoning behind removing the charging brick from the device’s box, Xiaomi also claims that they have made the decision in order to safe-guard the environment. Jun in his statement said (machine translation of Chinese), “Xiaomi Mi 11 is officially unveiled with brand new packaging, so light and thin. Behind the thinness, we made an important decision: in response to the call of technology and environmental protection, Xiaomi 11 cancelled the included charger."

The CEO claims that most users have idle chargers at home which ends up increasing the e-waste. It is still not certain whether the company will provide a wire with the phone. While flagship buyers will have to either purchase a separate charging brick or use older ones, we cannot be certain what Xiaomi has in store for all the buyers of its budget and mid-range phones which form the bulk of the company’s sales.

Interestingly, Xiaomi's current flagship offers 120W of fast charging with the charging brick in the box. Xiaomi is expected to sell its new fast chargers to separately.

