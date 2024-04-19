Xiaomi's HyperOS is set to revolutionize user experience on Redmi Note 13 5G series smartphones, as the company announces its rollout for the acclaimed lineup. The HyperOS, a customized Android skin by Xiaomi, promises enhanced performance and a plethora of new features for users to enjoy.

The rollout comes as a pleasant surprise, considering the Redmi Note 13's recent debut in January. To recall, the Redmi Note 13 5G series comprises three variants: the standard version, the Pro, and the Pro+. The Pro+ model, boasting 8GB RAM and 256GB storage, hit the shelves with an initial price tag of ₹31,999. Meanwhile, the Redmi Note 13 Pro, featuring a 128GB variant, is available for ₹25,999, and the standard model comes in at ₹17,999.

Xiaomi's HyperOS rollout is not limited to the Redmi Note 13 5G series alone. The company previously outlined its plans for Q2 2024, including a wide array of eligible devices such as the Xiaomi 11 Lite, Xiaomi 11i, Xiaomi 11i HyperCharge, Xiaomi 11T Pro, Mi 11 Ultra, and more.

The revamped HyperOS interface introduces a vibrant aesthetic, with a fresh new look inspired by lively colors. Noteworthy additions include the introduction of Mi Sans, a new font supporting an impressive 600 languages and 20 different writing systems. Users can now personalize their lock screen with various options, while system apps sport a softer, more textured feel for improved usability.

Exciting features like HomeScreen+ support and split-screen layout capabilities further enhance user interaction. With the ability to mirror their screens and seamlessly switch between apps, Redmi Note 13 5G Series users can enjoy multitasking. Last year, Xiaomi introduced its HyperOS UI upgrade, departing from the familiar MIUI interface that had been a staple for users of the Chinese smartphone brand.

HyperOS represents Xiaomi's endeavor to develop a cohesive interface suitable for a variety of the company's smart devices.

Milestone Alert! Livemint tops charts as the fastest growing news website in the world 🌏 Click here to know more.

Unlock a world of Benefits! From insightful newsletters to real-time stock tracking, breaking news and a personalized newsfeed – it's all here, just a click away! Login Now!