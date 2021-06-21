Xiaomi India will soon launch the Mi Watch Revolve Active on Tuesday. Ahead of the launch, the company has slashed the price of Mi Watch Revolve. Xiaomi has announced a new price of ₹7,999 which is ₹2,000 lesser than the launch price of the smartwatch.

The Chinese company made the announcement of the price cut via its official Twitter handle. The most recent tweet stated, "Last day to grab this unbelievable offer on the #MiWatchRevolve. Now keep a check on your health around the clock. "





LAST DAY to grab this unbelievable offer on the #MiWatchRevolve.



Now keep a check on your health around the clock.



Buy now - https://t.co/ORleLjZ63Z pic.twitter.com/lDLCKoWQWm — Mi India (@XiaomiIndia) June 21, 2021

Xiaomi has not confirmed if the Watch Revolve will stop selling from Tuesday or just go back to the old selling price of ₹9,999.

The Mi Watch Revolve comes with a 1.39-inch AMOLED display with a resolution of 454x454 and a strap width of 22mm.

In terms of sensors, the watch gets

PPG Heart Rate Sensor

Three-Axis Acceleration Sensor

Gyroscope

Geomagnetic Sensor

Baraceptor

Ambient Light Sensor

For connectivity, the watch gets GPS, GLONASS and Bluetooth 5.0 BLE.

The Mi Watch Revolve comes with a 420 mAh battery which provides a standby time of up to 2 weeks, according to the company. The run time with GPS on is 20 hrs.





